“They Prefer To Help You When You Are Dead,” Singer Paul Play Slams Colleagues

Veteran Nigerian musician, Paul Play Dairo, has slammed his colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Dairo hit hard at the younger generation of entertainers on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

“I tried to keep quiet but I got to say this. The Entertainment industry is now full of Envy, Hate, and unwarranted Rudeness. How much will it really COST u to post your colleagues advert ? It doesn’t cost you anything , it’s not going to affect your brand or make your fans run away . I’ve been away from the game for quite a while but I’m sad to realise how terrible things have turned.

It’s like they PREFER TO HELP U WHEN YOU’RE Dead. 0 post your picture and organize sbows to celebrate your passing. HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE THERE FOR THE CELEBRITIES WHO PASSED when they were alive?”