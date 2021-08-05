Things Women Do When They Feel Safe In A Relationship, By Actress Nadia Buari

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared an important secret about women.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a photo of herself donned in a peach lingerie.

Buari then thought it wise to lecture her fans and followers on what it takes to win the heart and trust of a woman.

In her words:

“When a woman feels safe and secure in a relationship, the things she’ll do for u, the love she’ll pour into u is endless,” she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star shared her take on romance. She stated that romance is not about buying but giving.