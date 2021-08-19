Those Criticising Buhari’s Medical Tourism Want To De-Market Him: Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has expressed that people criticising the medical trips abroad of President Muhammadu Buhari are making “inconsequential attempts to de-market him.”

He stated that the President’s medical tourism is not an indication that the nation’s medical sector has collapsed.

The minister stated this in Washington DC during his engagements with international media organisations including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico.

The minister expressed that President Buhari had the right to choose his physician and “he is not the first head of state going abroad for treatment.”

“As Minister of Information and Culture today, if I have had a history of using a particular doctor in my life and I have confidence in him, I don’t think the fact that I am now a minister will change that.

“Irrespective of the nationality of that doctor, it is my personal decision to choose the doctor to use.

“Like I explained to them, he is not the only Head of State that had gone abroad for treatment.

“If Mr. President has a personal physician for over 30 years who understands his case and has been managing him, why will it be an issue of contention to seek medical attention from him?

“It will not be right to say that because of what people are going to say, he has to stay in Nigeria to seek treatment,” he said.