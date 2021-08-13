Tinubu, Buhari Meet In London

President Muhammadu Buhari visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in London on Thursday.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to the president on New Media, confirmed the development but said he had no details of their discussion.

Tinubu, who was seen with a walking stick, pulled his face mask down to his chin as he posed for a photograph with the president, who also adjusted his mask.

Although both men have been in the United Kingdom for weeks, this is the first time that they will be seen together.

Buhari had on July 26 departed for the United Kingdom (UK) to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari who was due to be back by second week of August, 2021, would spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up after the Summit.

Although he has not publicly declared his intention, there are indications that Tinubu is plotting to succeed Buhari.