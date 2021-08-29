Tinubu Hale And Healthy, Says Obasa

Members of the Lagos House of Assembly has expressed that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Led by its Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers said they had lengthy discussions with their host.

Obasa stated that Tinubu was his jovial self and had discussions with the team on issues of national importance.

He added that the visit was necessary considering Tinubu’s position as a leader in the country, a mentor and benefactor to many Nigerians.

He said: “Asiwaju remains amazingly passionate about Nigeria. He is hale and hearty.

“We had a lengthy discussion about developments in the country; he was in high spirit, cheery, witty as usual and remains optimistic about the progress of the country.”