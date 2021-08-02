Tokyo 2020: Nigeria Guaranteed Medal As Oborodudu Reaches Wrestling Final

Nigeria on Monday was guaranteed its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics after Blessing Oborodudu won her women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling semi-final match.

Oborududu beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold to reach the final.

Although the final match is yet to be played, she is now guaranteed either a gold or silver medal.

Oborududu is also set for the record books as Nigeria’s first ever Olympics medalist in wrestling.

“This is a real Blessing to Nigeria,” the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare said, reacting to Oborududu’s feat.

“Thank you Blessing for wiping away the pain of the near misses recorded in other events. Nigerians are proud of you. The display is typical of the never say die Nigerian spirit.

“Keep the tempo going until we reach the ultimate which is the gold. Don’t give up the fight until you re-write Nigerian Olympics history with a gold medal in the kitty.”

Nigerian athletes have struggled to make a mark at the Tokyo Olympics amid failed drug tests and injuries.

Earlier on Monday, medal hopeful Tobi Amusan had finished fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles final.