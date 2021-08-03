Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume Wins Nigeria’s First Medal

Long jumper, Ese Brume has delivered Nigeria its first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics by securing a bronze medal after finishing third in the women’s long jump event.

Brume leaped 6.97 meters with her very first jump to claim bronze behind second-placed Brittany Reece of the United States and gold medallist Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

It is Nigeria’s first track and field medal at the Olympics since 2008 when Okagbare won a silver medal in Beijing.

On Monday, Blessing Oborududu beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold to reach the final of the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling. The win guaranteed Nigeria a medal at the Olympics.