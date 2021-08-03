Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s Oborodudu Clinches Silver Medal In Wrestling

Blessing Oborodudu, Nigeria’s medal hopeful, has clinched a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics games.

Oborodudu lost the final of the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling event 4-1 to America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria had reported that Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia 7-2 to advance to the final.

Earlier, she defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 13-2 in the quarter-finals.

So far, Oborodudu has won Nigeria’s most valuable medal at the tournament.

Earlier, Ese Brume gave Nigeria its first medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After leaping to an impressive 6.97 metres, she clinched bronze in the women’s Long Jump event.