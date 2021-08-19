Tonto Dikeh’s New Man, Prince Kpokpogri Debunks Cheating On Her, Says Voice Recording Is ‘Fake’

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh’s new man, Prince Kpokpogri, has blatantly denied the report that he is cheating on the actress.

Instagram blogger, Gist lover shared the report on Wednesday night, claiming that Kpokpogri has been involved in a quick sex with Nigerian socialite, Nwaoha Chioma Blessing Alex.

Gist lover also shared a voice recording alleging that it is a recording of the conversation between Prince Kpokpogri and a yet-to-be-identified lady touted by netizens to be Lady Golfer.

From the voice recording, the quickie happened at Prince Kpokpogri’s backyard when she visited him in his Abuja mansion.

In the trending voice note, Prince Kpokpogri confirmed that he had a quickie with Nwaoha Chioma Blessing at his backyard when she visited him in his Abuja mansion.

Prince Kpokpogri said he wants to repeat the sex with her, but he hasn’t gotten enough time. He also confirmed that he enjoyed the sex with Nwaoha Chioma Blessing.

The lady discussing with Kpokpogri said that Nwaoha Chioma Blessing told her that she would have given him (Kpokpogri) a perfect sex, but Tonto Dikeh was around and was in the main building at that time.

Prince Kpokpogri said that he and Tonto aren’t in good talking terms because of her smoking and drinking of alcohol habit. He said that due to the fact that he doesn’t smoke and drink, he finds Tonto Dikeh’s lifestyle irritating.

Prince Kpokpogri said that each time Tonto smokes and drinks, she begins to misbehave.

The lady discussing with him said that was how Tonto used to misbehave (violent nature) when she was married to Churchill. Kpokpogri also said that Tonto once tried to chase his friends away, but he warned her not to.

Gist lover further reported that Kpokpogri and Dikeh met through Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

Gist lover’s report reads:

“Hello tueh tueh,all these IG slay Queen,Na olosho all of them be,Alex wey just open shop recently dey do quickie with oga when Tonto Dey house. Oga sef him gbola Na giveaway gbola. Sharing gbola here and there still come dey bad mouth Tonto say she still dey smoke o and she is not ready to quit smoking,oga you too talk o,we thought Mama di Papa found love o,we no know say you na for the street. Plenty voice notes dey o but I just say make I give GLB Nation this one make them for take am cool body small,list of actress wey Dey collect your gbola with voice note dey o. No be so life be o oga. I come in peace igi ewedu oni wo pawa o. I wan quickly buy something for Annie street Idibia junction off innocent close. Attached is the picture of the fuckee and the fucker(swipe) I Dey come. Ambulance no go jam us run o. To all those blogs wey wan come lift the gist here without giving credit, may Ogun and amadioha collect your left arm. Na tipper go jam una. I come in peace.”

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday morning to react to the allegations, Kpokpogri wrote:

“Fake news, fake clone voice recording. Kindly disregard it. I will be on Instagram live on Sunday for clarity sake, distinguishing the fake voices from the real voice if need be.”

