Toyin Abraham Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks 2

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has penned a lovely birthday post for her son, Ire as he clocks 2 on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram page on Friday morning to post a studio image of the toddler.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my darling cute son, PRESIDENT IREOLUWA OKIKIJESU AJEYEMI. 🎶All we have to say is Baba ó ẹ ṣe e e. Lori Ireoluwa, all we have to say is Baba o ẹ ṣe🎶,” she captioned the photo.

Read Also: ‘Pursue Life With Intentionality,’ Toyin Abraham Advises

The movie star further flooded her feed with more photos of her lookalike son.

“IRE GBANGBA🙌🙌🙌🙌 my darling son PRESIDENT IREOLUWA OKIKIJESU AJEYEMI is TWO💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😍😍😍,” she further wrote.