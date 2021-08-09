Troops Neutralise Four Bandits, Several Others In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian military have neutralised four notorious bandits in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The success follows the ongoing military operations against armed bandits, and human intelligence checks carried out by the troops in a valley popularly known as ‘Maikwandaraso’ in Igabi LGA.

According to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the four bandits were neutralised through air interdictions, when the military engaged them at the location, as part of combined ground and air assaults on identified bandit enclaves.

Aruwan gave the names of the neutralised bandits as, Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu BalaBala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala.

Several other bandits were also eliminated in the same cycle of air interdictions and ground offensives.

Maikwandaraso is close to Karshi village, and shares boundaries with the infamous Kawara and Malul forests in the same Igabi LGA, which have been identified as the hub of several armed bandit camps and hideouts.