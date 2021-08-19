UAE Removes Nigeria From Visa-on-arrival List

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed Nigeria from a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain visa-on-arrival in the country.

Etihad Airways on Wednesday released a list of countries whose travellers landing at Abu Dhabi Airport can receive visas from its immigration desks, but Nigeria was omitted.

Countries such as the US, China, Maldives, France, Spain and Russia made the top of the list.

African countries like Seychelles and Mauritius were equally included in the 70-nation list, while Nigeria and South Africa were excluded.

The report said visitors who had been in Nigeria or South Africa in the preceding 14 days before travel would not be allowed to enter the UAE.

The UAE had earlier announced an indefinite suspension of flights from Nigeria to Dubai.

In June, the UAE had suspended flights to and from Lagos and Abuja.

Emirates authorities also prohibited their nationals from visiting Nigeria and some other countries as the country controls exposure to COVID-19.