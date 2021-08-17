Umahi: There’s Nothing Like Unknown Gunmen, Those Killing In South-East Are From Here

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that those behind the insecurity in the south-east are residents of the region.

The governor on Monday called on the people of the south-east to speak out against the spate of violence and attacks on security operatives in the region.

“No one can wage war in the south-east and our people especially the youths should rise and condemn such acts,” he said.

“There is nothing like unknown gunmen as those killing and the ones being killed are citizens of the zone.”