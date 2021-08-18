UNILAG Reopens Hostels; Begins Second Semester Exams

After six weeks of closure of hostels and suspension of physical lectures to prevent the spread of the third wave of COVID-19 on campus, the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka have approved the reopening of hostels to students from Thursday, August 26 and the commencement of the second semester examinations physically on campus the same day.

The university’s registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, gave the hint in a statement on Tuesday night, noting that the students had been doing their second semester lectures online since the closure and now to start their examinations with the General Studies (GST) paper scheduled for between Thursday, August 26, and Saturday, August 28, 2021.

While noting that even though the university would comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of members of staff and students while the exam lasted, the school has also made a special arrangement with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba and the Lagos State-owned Gbagada General Hospital for purpose of isolation and treatment in case anyone contracts the disease during the exams.

He said only the bonafide students with bed spaces would be allowed access into the hostels and would move in in batches.

According to him, those in 100 and 200 levels would move in first from Thursday and expect to vacate the hostels on or before Saturday, September 11, 2021 while the 500 level Faculty of Law students and all the 300 level students would move in on Saturday, August 28 and Saturday, September 11 respectively and vacate the hostels on Sunday, September 5 and Saturday, September 18, also respectively.

He said the 400 and other 500 level students would move into the hostels on Saturday, September 18 and vacate on Sunday, September 26.

He noted that all the extant rules and regulations with the associated penalties guiding hostel residency are still applicable for compliance by all students.

He said all the eligible hostel dwellers are also expected to abide by the guidelines for admittance into the hostels which are: they must have been duly registered for the second semester exams, ready to always wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and also stick only to their bed spaces.

The university wished all the students safe return and success in their exams.