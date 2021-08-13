Van Dijk Signs New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2025.
The Netherlands captain, 30, joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in January 2018 and was due to be out of contract in June 2023.
Van Dijk made his comeback to first-team action in pre-season after nine months out with a serious knee injury sustained in October’s Merseyside derby.
The centre-back has made 130 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, for the Reds since his arrival and was a big absence as Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to successfully defend the Premier League title last season.
“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” said van Dijk, who has also won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.