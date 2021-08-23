Vinicius Brace Secures Draw For Real Madrid Against Levante

Brazilian winger, Vinicius scored two late goals to earn Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Levante on Sunday.

That result allowed champions Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 1-0 earlier in the evening, to take top spot in La Liga.

Bale gave Real Madrid the lead after five minutes. Karim Benzema ran in on goal but when the ball was held up by water on the pitch cut it back to Bale who side-footed the ball home.

Levante levelled 28 seconds into the second half courtesy of a hard low shot by Roger.

Levante took the lead in the 57th minute when Jose Campana met a deep cross with a sweet volley into the top corner.

Vinicius, who came on as a substitute some minutes earlier, repaid his coach in the 73rd minute.

Rober Pier gleefully thumped the ball home from close range to give Levante the lead in the 80th minute, however, with five minutes left, Vinicius again equalised.