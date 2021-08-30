‘We Will Resist Attempts To Malign Uzodinma’: APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Simon Ebegbulem, has slammed those spreading rumours about Governor Hope Uzodinma granting rights to land in the state to herders.

Ebegbulem, a former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, stated this while reacting to fake news getting the rounds on the social media that Governor Uzodimma arranged for those indigenous to the state to marry herders.

He expressed dismay about the height to which those feeding on falsehood would go in trying to discredit a popular administration that had achieved so much in a short period.

Ebegbulem said: “It is unimaginable to see the level these characters will go in feeding fat on lies despite the monumental progress the ‘Onwa’ (Uzodimma) administration has recorded within a record time.

“It is sad that at this point that the nation is facing security challenges, rather than joining the governor in his resolve to find solution to the challenges; fake and unsubstantiated news is what these faceless people indulge in.”