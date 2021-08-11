We’ll Complete All Critical Projects In Niger Delta, Osinbajo Assures

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensuring the completion of the critical projects it has embarked upon in the Niger Delta region.

Prof. Osinbajo who was represented at the event by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, stated this on Tuesday at the 6th Anniversary Lecture/Niger Delta Awards Organised by Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper, which held in Lagos.

Osinbajo said the target is being achieved through the administration’s New Vision for the Niger Delta region.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the administration decided to promote investment into modular refineries in the region to expand economic opportunities in the region.

He said: “In 2017, following my tour of the Niger Delta, which involved extensive consultations with key stakeholders in the region, the New Vision for the Niger Delta was birthed in response to the various challenges which had been plaguing our people.

“The objective of this New Vision is to ensure that the people of the region benefit maximally from their wealth, through promoting infrastructural developments, environmental remediation, and local content development.

“As part of the quest to expand economic opportunities in the region, this administration has promoted investments in modular refineries.

“The objective of this initiative is to address our present energy demands and empower the Niger Delta people through promoting local content.”