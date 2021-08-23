We’ve Gone Beyond Looking For Grazing Routes – Falana

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has faulted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the review of grazing reserves in 25 states in the country.

Falana stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

He said: “we’ve gone beyond this stage of looking for grazing routes”.

“As far as the law is concerned, the President cannot, (with profound respect), be talking of looking for grazing routes in 2021, Nigeria.

Also Read: Wike Outlaws Open Grazing In Rivers

“The Northern Governor Forum, the Southern Governors Forum, and even the Miyetti Allah group have all come to a conclusion that open grazing is obsolete,” he added.

“We need a national resolution of this crisis. We need a scientific solution. We need a modern solution to this problem,” Falana said.