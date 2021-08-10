We’ve Normalized Bad Character In Men – Warri Pikin

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Real Warri Pikin
Real Warri Pikin

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has said that bad character has been accepted in men by the society.

Real Warri Pikin said this in a video posted on social media.

According to the comedienne and actress, the phrase “men will always be men” and “boys will always be boys” has done a lot of harm to many women, especially within the confines of marriage.

Read AlsoI Attempted Suicide Over N22M Debt – Comedienne Real Warri Pikin

Real Warri Pikin further said that it’s scary to see that even young boys are exhibiting bad behavior without any training or consequences in the name of “boys must always be boys”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here