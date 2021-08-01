Why Female Celebrities Get More Gifts – Actor Jide Awobona

Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, has shared his opinion as regards why female celebrities are blessed with more gifts from fans and seem to be doing well more than their male counterparts.

The actor shared his opinion as a guest on popular breakfast TV show, Your View.

In his words:

“The thing is, apart from the industry, women tend to get a soft spot all the time. Let’s take it to the home. If it’s your husband’s birthday, I don’t know what kind of gift you buy him. But then, if he’s going to buy you anything, he’s going to buy you something bigger than what you get for him. So I think that’s the thing. Men appreciate women more.”