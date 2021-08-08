Why Govt Policies, Programmes Fail – Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has blamed the failure of some government programs and policies on corruption and use of political associates.

Keyamo explained that in the real world, due to competing interests and the phenomenon called political patronage and perhaps corruption, non-professionals are sometimes deployed to execute programs and projects derived from well-articulated policies.

Keyamo explained that very good policies that work excellently well in other climes fail. Keyamo said it was imperative that for national development to be orderly, progressive and qualitative, professionals should be deployed to do what they do best, especially as it concerns programmes and projects of government.

The Minister spoke at the 10th annual summit of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) in Abuja.

He said under normal circumstances, government should employ the services of professionals to put together policies that will solve our problems and develop programmes and projects to bring the policies to life.

Keyamo, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Niyi Fatogun, said sadly, due to political interest and corruption, non-professionals are deployed to handle government policies which usually lead to some of them failing.

He said: “In the real world, due to competing interest and the phenomenon called political patronage and perhaps corruption, non-professionals are sometimes deployed to execute programmes and projects derived from well-articulated policies. As a result we have seen very good policies fail. And these are policies that work excellently in other climes.”