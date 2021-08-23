Why I Am Speaking Up For Women – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has revealed why she always speaks up for women in her posts on social media.

According to the “Duduke” crooner, she is speaking up because a lot of women are still oppressed.

The mother of one also added that the fact that she is advocating for women does not mean that she is automatically attacking men.

Read Also: I’ll Be Anxious If My Daughter Decides To Do Music – Simi

Information Nigeria recalls the music star got into a heated exchange with a troll who commented on her post addressing women to hype themselves up.

The troll described her as senseless and the singer then made sure to deliver a savage clapback at him.

See her full post below: