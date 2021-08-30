Why I Don’t Want To Have Kids – Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian queer singer, Temmie Ovwasa, has revealed that she does not want to have children.

The openly lesbian singer gave her reason for this.

Temmie Ovwasa stated that it’s because she doesn’t want her kid to end up becoming a heterosexual.

The singer also known as YBNL Princess made this known in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“There are so many reasons I don’t want to have kids, but on top of that list is my heterophobia. Imagine gathering money to find a sperm donor, to have a child and that child turns out to be a heterosexual, a heterosexual in my home,” she said.