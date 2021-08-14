Why I Refused Admission Into Other Varsities Except UNILAG – Laycon

Popular reality TV star, Laycon, has shared how he stayed at home for three years just so that he could gain admission into UNILAG.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner shared this in a recent interview with Accelerate TV.

He said:

“I stayed home for three years and I was getting admission offers into other schools but I wanted UNILAG, because I felt it would help me as an artist. I believed I would be exposed to more growth as an artist there.”

Laycon also said that he always knew that he would be successful.

“I have always known I would be successful. When I say ‘successful’, I want you to know that people have different metrics for measuring success. The bottom line is that I never had doubts about my success.”