Why I Stopped Making Trouble – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has revealed why he stopped making trouble on Instagram.

The drag queen explained that he stopped getting involved in trouble on the photo-sharing app because his boyfriend has warned him not to respond to anyone or insult anyone again or else he will break up with him.

Read Also: ‘Wizkid Is The Only Guy I Love’ – Bobrisky

Bobrisky wrote:

“Didn’t you guys noticed that I don’t make trouble or fight anyone here again. My boyfriend on his notification to see my post. And he has warned me that if I ever respond to anyone or insult anyone here again… He is done with me.”