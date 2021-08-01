Why I Want To Support Emerging Artists – Laycon

Nigerian reality TV winner cum rapper, Laycon, has shared why he is interested in promoting emerging artists.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season winner cum “Verified” crooner took to his Twitter page to announce that he has an opportunity for emerging artists when a troll tackled him.

“U don grow finish,” the troll wrote.

Read Also: Laycon And Erica Finally End Beef

Laycon then gave a short lecture in the thread on why he is interested in helping other up-and-coming artists grow.

“Other people growth no fit stop your own Oga. Whichever stage you dey for life, try help people regardless. And my growth is “ad infinitum” okay. Ife ati Inna”

See the exchange below: