Why Nigeria’s Economy Is ‘Broken’ – Timipre Sylva

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has defended the handling of the nation’s economy by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Sylva put the blame of the worsening economic situation of the country on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration.

He wa responding to questions about the economy and other issues during his appearance on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“What we inherited is like broken China (plate),” he said when asked about the state of the economy. “Somebody broke the China and arranged it very well on the table as if it was not broken.

“So, you came into the room, and you thought there was a China on the table and you tried to pick it up, and it just fell into pieces in your hands; who broke it, is it you or was it already broken?

“That was the kind of economy we inherited; we inherited an economy that was already broken. We tried to pick up the economy and it scattered in our hands.”