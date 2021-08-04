Why The Popularity Of Sports Betting Has Increased In Nigeria

It would be hard for anyone to deny the fact that sports betting hasn’t grown prevalent in Nigeria. The industry is currently experiencing incredible growth, but it seems that it’s seeing numbers, unlike any other in Nigeria. Generally speaking, gambling as a whole has grown more and more popular in the region over the last couple of years, but it seems that online sports betting didn’t start taking off until the late 2000s. Today, there is a wide range of betting sites operating in Nigeria. Whether you are looking for a long-term membership or want to place a quick bet on one of the big, upcoming matches, you won’t have a problem finding a Nigerian host to do that with.

Nigeria has easily grown to become the second-biggest online gambling market in Africa, and there are projections that the Western region will soon overtake the Southern region and raise to the top of the leader boards. This surge is something that can be attributed to a lot of factors. To understand the market and what’s driving it today, you’ll need to know these factors.

Tech Developing Technology

Just like no one can deny that gambling is growing more and more popular, no one can deny that technology hasn’t grown as well. The is especially true for African, where technology has exploded in the last couple of years. A recent study shows that there are about 169 cell phone subscribers in Nigeria along with another 100 million Internet users. With these numbers in mind, it is no wonder why sports betting has grown so popular. And, this is not to even mention the increased number of mobile users. Whether it is from the comfort of your home or the convenience of your office, with mobile phone and Internet access, you can place bets on your favorite Nigerian teams,

When you combine this with the ever-growing improvements in the cell phone and Internet world, it becomes pretty easy to see why more and more Nigerians are converting to mobile access. It’s just too easy not to.

The Economy

Unfortunately, as much as African has grown economically over the last few years there are still financial problems. And, these financial problems have shone through in a lot of places. This is why a lot of people have turned to online gambling as a means of financial supplementation. Some have been fortunate enough to earn a successful living doing just this, but most have ended up losing. Despite these losses, bettors are relentless. The general belief in the industry is that one big win and erase all those little losses, hence they continue to gamble and place bets in hopes of getting ahead.

That being said, betting is not only restricted to those hovering around the poverty line, but it cuts across all social classes. The young, vibrant middle class is no doubt a big part of the sports betting community. A lot of this might be contributed to the growing popularity of sites like สล็อต66. Either way, there are plenty of hip, diverse Nigerian betting sites out there for locals to choose from.

The Diverse Payment Options

Perhaps, one factor that has contributed to the growth of the market above all else is the growth of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has grown extremely popular and easily accessible in region of Africa. A lot of online gambling providers like the one mentioned above are now accepting this type of currency. Funding can easily and quickly be done within a matter of minutes through fast and even more convenient payment methods. There are bank cards, Internet banking, and tons of payment gateways to choose from.

There are even options for those that do not have banking accounts or Internet access to other payment methods. Simply put, if you want to bet online with a Nigerian bookmaker and have the funds, you won’t have a problem in the world figuring out how to get that money to the provider so you can make corresponding bets. With all this in mind, one doesn’t need to be more than careful when choosing a provider to gamble with. Not all are trustworthy and some will utilize dirty methods just to pry your money out of your hands. Make sure you take the time to do your research and choose a good provider that will treat you fairly and handle your money in the safest manner possible.