Wike Makes Surprise Appearance At PDP BoT Meeting

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, became the focus of attention as he made a surprise appearance at the ongoing meeting of the People’s Democratic Party Board of Trustees.

It was not clear whether or not he was invited to the meeting but he has been fingered as one of those behind the current agitations within the party.

Wike’s sudden appearance at the meeting must have unsettled the meeting as Governors are not members of the BoT and do not attend the party’s BoT meetings.

The party’s BoT meeting reportedly has in attendance founding members of the party including former Senate Presidents, David Mark, Adolphus Wagbara, Senator Abdul Ningi, and the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin among others.