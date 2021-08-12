Wizkid, Shatta Wale Nominated For MTV VMAs 2021

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards nominations (VMA) have been announced with Wizkid and Shatta Wale bagging nominations for their efforts on Beyonce’s Black Is King visual album.

Wizkid was nominated alongside Beyonce in the Best Cinematography category while Shatta Wale bagged a nomination in the Best Art Direction category.

Wizkid and Beyonce have been nominated alongside other contenders such as Billie Eilish for ‘Therefore I Am’ (Cinematography by Rob Witt), Foo Fighters for ‘Shame Shame’ (Cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez) Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper for ‘Holy’ (Cinematography by Elias Talbot).

Other contenders in the Art Direction category wherein Shatta Wale has been nominated include:

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – 911 – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – Best Friend – Art Direction by: Art Haynes