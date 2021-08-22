Would People Care If I Die Today?, DJ Cuppy Asks Fans

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy, has reflected on her life and what would happen to her if she suddenly dropped dead.

The billionaire heiress and musician took to her Twitter page to pen down the cryptic post.

She wrote:

“On stressful days like today… I wonder what would happen if I burnt myself out and suddenly dropped dead? Would anyone care? Would people be sad? Would critics wish they had been kinder? Was it worth it? Any regrets? What would Cuppy be known for? What is my CURRENT legacy? I PROMISE I’ll be alright.”