You Don’t Have To Leave Nigeria To Succeed – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has advised young Nigerians to shun illegal means of leaving the country, noting that they could also become successful in Nigeria.

The movie star said this in an interview with Sunday Scoop.

Dikeh, who is an ambassador for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, said she was using her success story as an example for young people who may be looking for greener pastures in other countries through illegal means.

In her words:

“You can only use your lifestyle to be an ambassador for younger girls. These girls are desperate to leave the country. But, I have never lived outside Nigeria and I don’t intend to leave the country. I am extremely successful, and that is not because I lived outside Nigeria. It was because I knew who I wanted to be. I am trying to model myself as an ambassador for the youth, not just victims alone. So that they can say, ‘If Tonto can make it in this country, why should I go out and be abused.”