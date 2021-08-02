‘You Won’t Make Heaven,’ Actress Eucharia Anunobi Warns Drunkards, Others

Veteran Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has warned those who consume alcohol in high doses to be careful or else they’ll miss heaven.

The actress turned evangelist said this in a video posted on social media.

In her words:

“You will see alcohol. You will drink it and want to finish it. Then when you damage your liver. Next thing, you will come and say we should raise funds for you. Meanwhile you are the one that carried the bottle of beer to be drinking. Gossips, drunkards, revilers, extortioners, he said they will never and shall never enter the kingdom of God.”