Youths Attack APC National Delegates In Kano

The national delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) narrowly escaped a mob attack by irate youths in Kano following the outcome of last Saturday’s ward congress of the party.

The angry youths in their hundreds were spotted in a circulated video yesterday on rampage to convey their displeasure over the party’s consensus process adopted for the ward congress in Kano State.

The youths in large numbers clamped down on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led delegates spotted in white Hilux bus on the road close to the Government House in the metropolis.

The party last Saturday elected 27 ward executives each at the 484 wards across the 44 local government councils of the state under consensus arrangement, a development that has since raised dust, having been kicked against by some interest groups in the party.

Furious in their hundreds, the youth were making their way back from the APC state headquarters in the state where they went to deliver the result of their parallel ward congress to the party leadership. The party loyalists, who had staged peaceful protest at the state headquarters because of the absence of party leadership to receive them, incidentally transferred their aggression to the delegation led by one Dr. Tony Macfoye.

The incident, which generated heavy gridlock on the busy state road, took the intervention of security personnel attached to members representing Municipal and Dawakin-Tofa/Tofa/Rimin-Gado federal constituencies in the House of Representatives, Hon Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada and Hon Tijani Abubakar Jobe respectively to rescue the vehicle conveying the APC national delegates from being set ablaze.

It was gathered that the delegates, who were earlier attending to the outcome of the congress at the state secretariat, suddenly relocated to the personal office of Prince Abbas, the state chairman.

Addressing journalists earlier at the party secretariat, the Chairman of Congress Committee in Kano Municipal, Mr. Zaharadeen Muktar, regretted the absence of the party leadership, particularly the national delegates at the secretariat on arrival at the state headquarters.

According to him, “We have the results of the elected executives of the 484 wards in the state but the party delegates from the headquarters are not here to receive us. This is contrary to the instruction of the party headquarters.”