Yul Edochie Celebrates Barack Obama On His 60th Birthday

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to Instagram on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to celebrate former US president, Barack Obama on his birthday.

The former US president clocks 60 on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Edochie wrote that the former US president inspires him, noting that he is interested in having a progressive and great discussion with him by the time he becomes the president of Nigeria.

In his words:

“Happy 60th birthday @barackobama I wish you more life. You inspire me Sir. Someday I’ll sit with you and have a great progressive discussion. By then I’ll be President of my country. So help me God.”