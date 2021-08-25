Zulum: Surrendered Insurgents Should Not Be Rejected To Avoid Endless War

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed that repentant insurgents should not be rejected in order to avoid worsening the insurgency war.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday after he paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

He believes the price for rejecting the surrendered bandits could be far worse than the current situation.

“The report of the surrendering of the insurgents and to me in particular and to the greater people of Borno State is a very welcome development unless we want to continue with an endless war.

“I see no reason why we should reject those who are willing to surrender,” Zulum said.