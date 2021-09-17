17 More People Die As Nigeria Records 597 New COVID-19 Cases

More people have lost the fight to COVID-19 in Nigeria with authorities reporting 17 new deaths on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a late-night update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

With the new deaths, 2,573 people have so far died of complications related to COVID-19, with at least one death reported in each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As the country battles the third wave of the pandemic, the latest data from the health agency shows that 597 new cases were confirmed in 13 states and the FCT.

Lagos recorded the highest number of fresh infections on Tuesday – 204 and was followed by Rivers, Edo, and FCT where 89, 65, and 50 fresh cases were confirmed respectively.

Others are Oyo – 47, Enugu – 46, Ekiti – 24, Cross River – 17, Delta – 15, Gombe – 15, Osun – 12, Plateau – six, Benue – five, and Kano – two.

“Today’s (Tuesday) report includes zero cases from Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Sokoto States,” the agency said in a post on Facebook.

As a result of the new cases, Nigeria has now confirmed 196,487 infections, and 185,159 people have been successfully treated.

The NCDC says it has collected and tested a total of 2,884,034 samples, since the first case was reported in late February 2020.