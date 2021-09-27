2023 Presidency: Only God Knows What The Future Holds For Me, Says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that only God knows what his political future holds in the 2023 general elections.

Fayemi made this known on Sunday when he spoke on THISDAY Live, an interview programme on Arise Television.

When asked on Sunday whether he would be running for President in 2023, Fayemi said, “I have a job to do; I want to finish well as governor of Ekiti State, I want to do more to put Ekiti on the pedestal of growth and development in the period that is left for me in office.

“What the future holds, God knows, but we will cross that bridge when we get there. For now, my primary responsibility is Ekiti State.”