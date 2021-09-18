2023 Presidency: South Won’t Support Any Party That Fields Northern Candidate, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed that southerners won’t support any political party that picks a northern presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Akeredolu made this known on Friday during an interview with Channels Television.

In two separate meetings, the Southern Governors’ Forum has resolved that the 2023 presidency must be zoned to the region.

Speaking on the resolution, Akeredolu stated that the forum has unanimously agreed that the 2023 presidency must be zoned to the region for the sake of justice and fairness.

He expressed that after President Muhammadu Buhari, completes his tenure in 2023, the next president should come from the south.

He stated that the argument that competence should be used as a criterion for electing the 2023 president cannot override zoning.

Akeredolu stressed that competent people are both in the northern and southern regions of the country.

“There are about three political parties that are in the Southern Governors’ Forum, we have APGA, PDP and APC. All of us are unanimous in our position that the next president of this country must come from the south,” he said.