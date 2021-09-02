2face Idibia Breaks Silence On Cheating Scandal With Babymama, Pero Adeniyi

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, alias 2face, has finally broken his silence on the cheating scandal involving him and his babymama, Pero Adeniyi.

The veteran music artist took to his Instagram page to ask everyone to respect his family’s privacy and allow them to deal with their issues internally.

He wrote:

“I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity. None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and kids. Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una.”

Information Nigeria recalls that his wife, Annie Idibia aired their dirty linen in public as she dragged the musician on her Instagram page for allegedly maintaining an illicit affair with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.