5G Not Harmful To Our Health, Pantami Tells Nigerians

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has expressed that the fifth-generation (5G) network is not harmful, allaying fears in many quarters that its deployment could pose a risk to public health.

Pantami spoke after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday where he also said the National Policy on fifth-generation (5G) network in Nigeria was approved.

He expressed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have confirmed the network is not harmful to people’s health.

“Both of them confirm that there are no any adverse health effects of 5G and it has not been proven to be any harmful to our health,” the Minister said.

“Most importantly, even its frequency and radiation is even lower than that of 4G, and it is lower than the televisions and microwave we have at home. So, they have already issued that. They explained about its safety, and also advised nations on the regulations and the standards to be used in the course of the deployment.

“And this is something that the Nigerian Communications Commission has been directed to ensure that all standards, and regulations are complied with.

“And furthermore, you will all recall that in order to create awareness and sensitise our citizens, the Nigerian Communications Commission has been reaching out to citizens through local languages to tell them the advantages of 5G and where we need it.”