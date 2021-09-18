“90% of male actors are Yahoo boys, EFCC needs to focus on Nollywood industry” — Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has said that a lot of male actors in the industry, who flaunt wealth online are Yahoo boys.

Recall that Uche Maduagwu has been in the news constantly, ever since his statements towards Jim Iyke, resulted in the actor tracking him down and beating him up … in a video which also went viral.

In another post of his too, Maduagwu also stated that businessman, Obi Cubana and Jim Iyke don’t make real money and instead make noise, unlike him who makes real money.

Meanwhile, while taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the actor stated that 90% of male Nollywood actors are into internet fraud (Yahoo) and also called on the EFCC to look into the movie industry and fish them out.

Uche Maduagwu wrote;

“90% of popular Male actors wey dey always display wealth on social media are into Yahoo Yahoo or Oba plus, not all that glitters for nollywoood is gold. EFCC needs to focus on our industry just like Buhari dey focus on collecting foreign loans like cold kunu”

See his post below: