90% Of Men Think A Young Person Can’t Be Wealthy – Comedian Zic Saloma

Popular Nigerian comedian, Isaac Aloma, alias Zic Saloma has claimed that 90% of Nigerian men cannot fathom a young person being legitimately wealthy.

The popular comic content creator took to his Twitter page to make this claim.

According to the comedian, majority of those who think young comedians can’t be wealthy may never taste wealth as well for having such mentality.

In his words:

“I have been seeing a weird trend on Twitter where I am tagged; 90% of males actually think a young person cannot be legitimately wealthy – especially comedians. It’s safe to say many of such thinkers might never be wealthy because you can’t pursue what does not exist.”