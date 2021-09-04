Actor Etim Effiong, Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Nollywood actor, Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy and newest addition to their family on Instagram.

Toyosi wrote:

“He’s here. Our son 💙 I’ve tried to take pretty pictures after this… I imagined I’d have my edges laid, brows brow-y, eyes lined, lashes lashed but my attempt at pretty paled in comparison to this unfiltered moment and it’s this moment for me… 40 weeks later, welcoming this loaded king and priest to the world with sounds of “There is a Place” on replay in the background…

GOD is faithful. HE started the process and finished it beautifully. I’ll never take it for granted and I couldn’t have had a better partner to procreate with. I love you even more @etimeffiong. You’re very okay, promise👌🏾💯 Thank You Lord 🤍 All the glory belongs to You!! 2 down, X to go @etimeffiong 👀😄😄❤️”