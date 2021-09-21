Actor Ime Bishop Umoh Blasts Internet Fraudsters, Politicians

Nollywood comic actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, alias Okon Lagos, has come hard for internet fraudsters and politicians.

The actor took to his Instagram page to blast them for making other innocent people suffer hardship.

The actor wrote:

“I say it again. If you are a cyber criminal, unfollow me! It’s not even heroic. You are no Robin Hood as you don’t steal from the super rich to give the poor (starting from you). The super rich are way beyond your reach.

Sadly, you steal from the poor, lower middle-class or at the very peak, if and only if you can, the upper middle-class. You sweep away live savings of many years of hard work and toil, drive them to suicide or the contemplation of it, just to buy a Benz in one day and do “Dorime”.

“Also to all the corrupt politicians who steal the collective commonwealth of the poor people they were elected or appointed lead and provide for. May all your days be dark and short,” the actor wrote.