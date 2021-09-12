Actor Jimmy Odukoya Celebrates His Mum, Bimbo Odukoya On Her Posthumous Birthday

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Actor Jimmy Odukoya Celebrates His Mum, Bimbo Odukoya On Her Posthumous Birthday
Jimmy Odukoya, Bimbo Odukoya

Nigerian actor and clergy, Jimmy Odukoya, has taken to his Instagram page on Sunday, September 12, to celebrate his late mother, Bimbo Odukoya on her posthumous birthday.

He wrote:

Here I go again, trying to describe how I feel. Feeling this never-ending ache in my chest. To paint this intimate piece, To bring you back to life. Your rings dangle against my chest, reminding me that you are gone. 

Read AlsoLate Bimbo Odukoya’s Son, Jimmy Disguises As Homeless Man To See People’s Response (Video)

Ah my picture is coming together; I begin to see your face. I step back and one word comes to mind; Beautiful! You were so beautiful. I draw in your eyes, there. It’s Complete. I see the very essence of my being in your eyes. As I delicately complete the last brush stroke to your face, I sign my piece with this word; Irreplaceable. Happy Birthday Mum!! Miss you 🥰”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here