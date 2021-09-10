Actor Odunlade Adekola Breaks Silence On Sex For Roles Allegations

Popular Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola, has cleared the air on the sex-for-roles allegations leveled against him.

The actor and filmmaker was accused by Instagram blogger Gist lover of demanding sex before casting actresses in his movies.

Reacting to the allegations in a new video, the actor said that he will not allow hungry bloggers destroy his brand which he has struggled to build for the past 25 years.

Adekola further went on to mention the names of the actresses who have worked with him till date and dared any one of them to come forward with evidence that he demanded sex from them before casting them in his movies.