Actor Okon Lagos Unveils His Completed Mansion In Uyo

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, alias Okon Lagos, has unveiled his completed mansion in Uyo.

The comic actor shared pictures and video clips of the newly-completed edifice on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He wrote as caption:

“Guys sometime ago, I thought it good to build me a small house, but big enough for a little more than two ( @mrs_imebishop and I ). I’m done and this is it!

Be steady on your grind but pls try and make it legit. Work hard as if no amount of prayer can help and pray hard as if no amount of hard work can help.

Read Also: I Can Cry For Food – Ime Bishop Umoh

Don’t get drowned by social pressure. Appearance is not reality. Take your time, pick your shots, make smart decisions. Life is a marathon and not a sprint. Be careful how you make haste towards attaining success. Yes, apply speed but know the limits. Speed kills!

This our “little Rome” was sure not built in a day! In all, God is faithful. YHWH is the greatest! He alone drives away flies from the tailless cow!”