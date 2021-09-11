Actor Stan Nze Set To Wed Fiancée

Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, is set to walk down the aisle with his fiancee, Nollywood actress and producer, Blessing Obasi.

Both Nollywood stars took to their respective Instagram pages to release a pre-wedding photo announcing their marriage with the hashtag #ngozichierika.

Born Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu on May 15, 1989 in Lagos, Nigeria, Stan Nze is the first of five children. He started his acting career in 2009 with a minor role in a television series, Private Sector which was followed by guest appearances in some other TV series.

Stan got his first major role in 2013 – A bipolar serial killer in the movie, Murder At Prime Suites (MAPS). However, Nze is best known for his portrayal of one of Nollywood’s most iconic characters, Ahanna in the 2020 Remake of Amaka Igwe’s classic, Rattlesnake.

Blessing Obasi started her acting career some years back. She is currently the CEO of D’Esperanza Media Production, a film production outlet. She has been featured in many movies including the blockbuster movie, Elevator Baby.

See some of their photos below: